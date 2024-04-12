Uggah: RM33 mln allocated for Bukit Saban’s socio-economic activities

KUCHING (April 12): The Sarawak government has allocated RM33 million to carry out socio-economic activities for the people in the Bukit Saban constituency, says Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

On top of that, the Bukit Saban assemblyman said RM25 million had also been allocated to upgrade the Ulu Rimbas road in Spaoh which would benefit 13 longhouses.

He revealed this during a house-warming ceremony of the new Nanga Pek longhouse in Debak here today.

On the new longhouse, Uggah said the longhouse folks decided to build a new longhouse to replace the old wooden one, adding that they had worked and saved with full determination towards it.

As such, he said the new Nanga Pek longhouse served as a strong testimony of its inhabitants’ unity, good leadership and resilience.

“Despite facing myriad challenges and obstacles, you all have managed to construct a modern and concrete longhouse. This is because you all have chosen to speak in only one voice – I am very proud of your achievement, it definitely has not been an easy task.

“Your longhouse is also a sign that the former Sarawak Barisan Nasional (BN) government, to the current Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government, have not neglected the rural folks wherever they are through their respective policies,” he said.

The construction of the new 24-door longhouse started on August 20, 2012 and was completed in two years.

“Previously, to reach Nanga Pek, we had to walk some distances before continuing with a longboat ride. Now, Nanga Pek is about three hours drive from Kuching through the Pan Borneo Highway,” said Uggah.

He also paid tribute to the longhouse community for their strong focus on their children’s education.

“You have a record to be proud of as the longhouse has produced 19 graduates, including two PhD holders and a medical doctor now undergoing specialist training.

“In addition, the longhouse has 11 diploma graduates in various fields and 10 other undergraduates,” he said.

One of the PhD holders is Dr Cassidy Morris who is a deputy director of the state Public Works Department (JKR).

Uggah said by investing in their children’s education, they now have a better standard of living.

“Now, your today is better than yesterday and your tomorrow will be better than today,” he said.

Also present at the ceremony were Uggah’s wife Datin Amar Dato Doreen Mayang, Betong MP Dr Richard Rapu, Layar assemblyman Datuk Gerald Rentap Jabu and Krian assemblyman Friday Belik.

In his speech earlier, the longhouse chief Unjie Guang thanked Uggah, Dr Richard and former Betong MP Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat for their grant contributions toward the longhouse construction fund.

He said their contributions plus their own savings and the longhouse loan from the Sarawak Housing Development had helped them to accomplish their mission.

He added as part of the construction process, they too had to give a decent ceremonial burial to 29 human skulls at their local graveyard which their forefathers had obtained in the old days.