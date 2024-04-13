Be cautious when doing water activities during unpredictable weather, reminds S’wak deputy minister

KUCHING (April 13): The recent tragedy in Kampung Sebat Waterfall in Sematan serves as a reminder for all to be cautious when engaging in water activities during the current unpredictable weather condition, said Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development, Datuk Len Talif Salleh.

He said considering the weather conditions that Sarawak has been experiencing lately, precautions and safety measures are crucial when it comes to conducting such water activities.

“Unforeseen events can occur any time, thus, it is imperative to safeguard ourselves and ensure adequate preparations prior to conducting such water activities, and even in my own area there are still many who use boats in their daily activities.

“Sometimes heavy rain and strong winds can occur unexpectedly, and therefore take precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incidents,” he said when met at his Hari Raya open house in Demak Baru here today.

The tragic incident at Kampung Sebat Waterfall claimed the lives of Steven Chai Pok Yee and Vincent Tiong Kung Cheng, both aged 20, who were reported missing and found drowned during a leisure outing there.

Meanwhile, two of their friends who were also swept into the river, managed to be rescued by local villagers.

The tragedy was believed to have been caused by a sudden surge in water currents.