Body of foreign worker who fell off ship into Sungai Igan found

SIBU (April 13): The body of the Indian national who fell from a ship into Sungai Igan at Jalan Sungai Maaw shipyard here on Thursday was found today.

Civil Defence Force (APM) Sibu district head Maj (PA) Wan Mohd Jabir Wan Mohd Barudin said the body was found by the public within a radius of 5km from where he reportedly went missing at 9.15am.

“The deceased has been handed over to the police for further action,” he said in a statement.

On Thursday, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said it received a report on the incident from the Sungai Merah fire station at 3.02pm.

Bomba said an Indian man identified as Akash Jamwal, 23, had fallen from a ship at a shipyard in Sungai Maaw at 10am.

A witness had heard the victim fall from the ship, and saw him struggling in the water some 30 metres from the ship.

The agencies involved in the search and rescue included APM Sibu, Bomba Sibu, Sibu police, Sibu marine police and the Sibu River Board.