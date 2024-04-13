Drive carefully, obey traffic rules during festive season, Lubok Antu road users told

LUBOK ANTU (April 13): Road users are advised to drive carefully and obey traffic rules and regulations to ensure everyone’s safety.

Lubok Antu district police chief DSP Victor Ripon said this is important to ensure road users reach their respective destinations safely.

“During this festive season, as we already know, the number of vehicles is more than usual.

“Therefore, we hope that all drivers and road users can be considerate and obey traffic rules,” he said on Thursday.

According to Victor, the police will also patrol and monitor the roads to ensure everyone’s safety.

“Through this opportunity we also want to call and remind all road users to drive according to the speed limit that has been set.

“At the same time, before starting your journey, make sure your vehicle is in good condition and if you are tired or sleepy, take a break in a safe place,” he added.

Earlier, Victor praised Lukok Antu IPD policemen from the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division (BSPT) who had helped a member of the public experiencing car trouble.

He said police patrolling the federal road in the BSPT Lubok Antu jurisdiction from KM31 to KM53 found a car that had stopped on the shoulder of the road due to a breakdown.

“BSPT Lubok Antu helped the driver call a tow truck to send the vehicle to a nearby workshop,” he said.