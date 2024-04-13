Human connections can be wonderful

WHETHER you are in a romantic, platonic or familial relationship, it is always a good idea to consider developing your social life and honing your skills in order to keep the human connection alive.

Improving your social life by exposing yourself to new people and experiences is an excellent first step towards injecting more fun and excitement into new or current relationships.

According to a concept known as self-expansion, it’s typical to desire to be a better version of oneself; similar to having the drive to eat, drink, and avoid harm.

Self-expansion can be achieved by engaging in hobbies like crocheting, learning new skills like using Duolingo to learn a new language, or honing talents like practising to draw.

Interestingly, relationships can also be a major factor in growth for people. These relationships that help self-expansion will motivate you to strive for overall improvement.

Self-expansion refers to new characteristics to one’s self, and these are frequently sparked by engaging in new and thrilling situations. According to this concept, in order for people to be content with their life, it is important that their sense of self develops and grows with time.

People enter new worlds when they are in close relationships. You will undoubtedly begin to notice subtle changes in yourself as you interact with close friends, and romantic partners, and vice versa.

For instance, if your roommate is a die-hard listener of K-Pop, you may find that you become more interested in that music genre. This is the effect of relationships on how we shape our identities.

There is usually an impression that someone will be there in your life for a very long time when two people are getting to know one another and they feel a connection.

That does not always happen, though.

“I think there are people that help you become the person that you end up being, and you can be grateful for them even if they were never meant in your life forever.” I think this quote, from the final episode of BoJack Horseman’s first season, talks about this situation really well.

If someone is not intended to be in your life forever, that is okay too. Occasionally, you need that space – though you could feel offended or upset by it.

I can say this much: practising gratitude helps you remember what matters and is meaningful in life. Even in the face of the hurt of losing a relationship, we can see the beauty it left behind.

On another note, gratitude is not only helpful in dealing with relationship loss, but also plays a crucial role in deepening existing connections and forge closer ties.

Practise not being afraid to express appreciation to another human being. Be specific about what you are grateful for.

Let’s assume your mum makes you a lovely homemade meal after you have been away from home, saying something like: “I really appreciate when you prepare delicious meals for me because I really missed that,” instead of just saying: “I appreciate it,” adds more meaning to the common courtesy.

Everyone wants respect and the opportunity to be seen, heard and felt by other people. This simple upgrade to your regular ‘Thank You’ is, in my opinion, a really sweet way to make the other person feel valued and, in turn, lift your own spirits.

As adults, we so frequently lose the ability to build new relationships or deepen the ones we already have. And I get it, we tend to feel cautious and find it difficult to put our trust in individuals at times.

My own experience led me to believe that transitioning from a wallflower to a social person would be as simple as it is. While I was in this transition, all I did was join a college club, and voila! I was part of a real clique.

The connections that I formed were what truly made my college experience worthwhile.

Besides the many assignments I completed by myself in my dorm room under the soft flow of my fairy lights, my core memory of surviving college is mostly filled with the random (but amusing) moments I had with my friends.

For example, the time when we waited outside 7-Eleven at 3am for the store to restock its ice cream – we were up till dawn for a rigorous training session for a dance competition!

It became clear to me that showing your buddies that they truly matter to you is the foundation of every meaningful connection. It makes them feel like the most important person in the room when you are with them, and everyone wants to be understood, cared for, and have someone laugh at their jokes.

Believing that you will not ever feel anger, disgust, or even dislike over the course of a relationship, is unrealistic. When we allow these unpleasant feelings to divert us from being kind and mindful to others, we lose out on chances for a deeper connection.

Human connection has the power to make any person feel seen and cherished, and that is one of the most wonderful feelings someone can experience.

* The writer is a psychology graduate who enjoys sharing about how the human mind views the world. For feedback, email to [email protected].