Japan’s Takahiro, S Korea’s Yeri top Week 1 at SLTA Centre

KUCHING (April 13): Takahiro Kawaguchi of Japan and Hong Yeri of South Korea are right on track to qualify for two competitions in Wimbledon, UK after they won the boys and girls singles finals in the first week of competition in the ITF Asia Development Championships Finals at the Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association Tennis Centre here today.

Takahiro, the ATF No. 20 and tournament 13th seed, completed a fine run in the competition when he bounced back from one set down 3-6 to beat third seed Kim Dongjae of South Korea 6-2, 6-3.

The member of the Japanese team which won the ITF World Junior Team U14 Asia-Oceania Final Qualifying tournament here two weeks ago, will have to be at his best in the competition next week to ensure his place in the Wimbledon 14 & Under Championships and the Grand Slam Players Development Programme/ITF/ATF 14 & Under Team To Euro Championships.

He got off to a winning start in the tournament with a first-round bye, beating Jiang Xiaohan of China 6-2, 6-4 in the second round before moving past Hong Kong’s Chun Kiu Lok 6-1, 6-0 in the third round.

The quarterfinals saw Takahiro upstaging 11th seed Mahmudbek Beknazarov of Uzbekistan 6-1, 6-3 before he dismissed 15th seed Rodion Traigel of Kazakhstan 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinals.

Top seed Dharma Pantaratorn of Thailand finished third after a 6-0, 6-1 win over Rodion in the play-off.

In the girls singles final, Hong Yeri justified her top seed status by defeating China’s Zhang Sijia 6-3, 6-1.

Malaysia’s Zoey Mak saved some pride for the host nation by finishing fourth after losing 4-6, 4-6 to Nualsri Paweenon of Thailand in the play-off.

As at 6pm, the finals of the girls doubles and boys doubles were still ongoing.