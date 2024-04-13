Kapit DO leads dept heads, community leaders on Hari Raya visits

KAPIT (April 13): District officer Cerisologo Sabut led a delegation comprising department heads and community leaders on Hari Raya festive visits on the first day of the celebration.

The group visited Kampung Baru, Kampung Muhibbah Bletih and Kampung Bistari Bletih, where they called on the homes of local leaders Temenggong Wasli Nor, Pemanca Abang Hamzah Bolhassan, Penghulu Berawi Kasah, and village heads Razali Abdullah, Ahmad Jaraee, and Abang Mohsen Abdul Ismail.

Wasli told The Borneo Post that he and his family were happy to be able to welcome the visitors to their open house and to treat them to the various festive delicacies.

“It is a tradition for my family to hold an open house every Hari Raya for relatives, community leaders and well-wishers. For this year, because of rising prices, we’ve had to spend prudently especially when buying Hari Raya clothes.

“Nevertheless, we prepared various food, cakes and drinks to treat our guests who came to share with us the happy occasion,” he said.

Among those who accompanied Cerisologo were his deputy Anyie Awin, pemancas Pasang Tubak and Wong Kie Ing, penghulus George Tang, Daniel Dian, Shia Shui Poh and Jenny Yu, and kapitans Ling Hang Pin, Yap Hui Li and Kong Cheak He.