KPDN Kapit lauded for hosting Mobile Rahmah Sales in remote Ng Antawau

KAPIT (April 13): Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong lauded the Kapit branch of the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) for recently organising a Mobile Rahmah Sales event in Nanga Antawau, Putai.

He said through the event, the residents there were not only able to obtain daily necessities at a discounted price, but more importantly save on having to travel to Kapit town to shop for groceries.

“Through the programme, the goods were literally brought to their doorstep, meaning they did not have to make the roughly 100km journey to Kapit which would take about three hours by road,” said the Deputy Digital Minister.

After officiating at the programme, which took place at Rumah Laso, Ugak proceeded to inspect the progress of several ongoing road projects in the area, as well as visited Rumah Bawang in Selaut, Baleh.

He also visited the site of the Sungai Merirai bridge to check on the progress of construction.

Nanga Antawau, with a population of some 1,000 people, is the transit point to travel further into the interior Orang Ulu settlements of Sang Anau, Long Unai, Long Singgut and Long Busang.

Among those accompanying Ugak were Bukit Mabong district officer Calvin Linggong, Kapit Public Works Department engineer Ngu Ming Kiong, and Pemanca Bungsu Geringgang.