Len Talif: Preparations underway to bolster S’wak environmental autonomy

KUCHING (April 13): Several Department of Environment (DOE) personnel under the federal Natural Resources and Sustainability Ministry in Sarawak might be seconded to the state’s Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) in a bid to bolster environmental autonomy.

In stating this, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development Sarawak Datuk Len Talif Salleh said this move aimed to fortify the management of environmental responsibilities outlined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Highlighting the ministry’s proactive stance, he revealed the underway preparations for the transfer of certain powers, with a particular emphasis on scheduled and unscheduled waste management.

“Our primary focus has been on ensuring that the staff members of NREB are adequately equipped with the expertise and readiness required to take on these powers,” he told reporters during his Aidilfitri open house at his Demak Baru residence here today.

“The transfer of powers will be carried out gradually to ensure a seamless transition; we cannot undertake it all at once. That’s why discussions will continue – it’s dynamic.

“We have already taken steps to prepare and train NREB staff from this year to undertake specific responsibilities.

“Hence, certain personnel from the Department of Environment in Sarawak may be seconded to NREB to assist in managing tasks under the MA63 within the realm of environmental affairs,” he said.

Len Talif, who is also the NREB deputy chairman, further stressed the importance of fostering strong ties with federal ministries and the DOE to facilitate the transition process.

“While the transfer of autonomy on the environment might take time, detailed dialogues and discussions are underway to ensure a smooth transition without disrupting existing operations,” he added.

In February this year, it was reported that over 160 DOE staff members were anticipated to transition into the NREB by August.

The transfer of environmental autonomy is expected to be completed by Jan 1 next year, of which its transition would mark the discontinuation of DOE’s presence in Sarawak.