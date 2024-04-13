MAS reroutes flights, avoid Iranian airspace amid Middle East tension

KUALA LUMPUR (April 13): Malaysia Airlines (MAS) will be rerouting flights between Kuala Lumpur and London to avoid Iranian airspace amid fears on attacks in the Middle East.

“We are rerouting and avoiding Iranian airspace,” the national carrier told Bernama.

MAS, Air India, Australian airline Qantas as well as German airline Lufthansa were among the first airlines to reroute flights temporarily due to fears that Iran would strike at Israel.

According to international news report, it is understood that Israel is preparing itself for a direct attack from Iran within days or even hours.

Today, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) seized a container ship related to Israel in the Gulf as tensions soar in the region.

The move comes after Iran blamed Israel for a strike in Syria this month which killed two Iranian generals.

As for AirAsia, the budget carrier does not use the Iranian airspace for its flights at the moment. – Bernama