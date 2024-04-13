PUTRAJAYA (April 13): The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has confiscated the sim card and a mobile phone of MyNewsHub’s social media account operator following the uploading and sharing of an old video clip that caused confusion among the public.

The video shows an audience listening to an address by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, and includes the simulation of security personnel restraining a member of the audience in a provocative situation.

The MCMC in a statement today said that it recorded the statement of the account operator at the MCMC headquarters in Cyberjaya near here, at about 8.40pm on Friday (April 12).

“The recording of the statement follows the action by the suspect of uploading and replaying an old video clip with text that caused confusion among social media users,” said MCMC, adding that an investigation paper would be handed over to the Attorney-General’s Chambers after investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment of up to one year, or both, if convicted.

In the meantime, MCMC reminded the public not to spread any unauthorised or misleading content.

Meanwhile, the Public Service Department (JPA) yesterday said the video was believed to have been shared on social media with the intention of playing up negative sentiments against the government. – Bernama