Miri folk reminisce about the ‘good old days’ of Hari Raya

MIRI (April 13): Ujut Rahman, 59, remembers how his parents would patiently wait for him and his siblings to perform the treasured act of ‘Salam Raya’.

The tradition of seeking forgiveness is ubiquitous with the Hari Raya celebration and is still practised today.

“We would look into our father’s eyes as he waited for us to seek forgiveness, and then we would hug each other to make peace. Mum would be sitting next to him, and by the time we got to her, we would be bawling uncontrollably in our remorse,” said the Jatti Miriek Association secretary when met at his house in Taman Tunku here during a Raya gathering.

As for 52-year-old civil servant Hamidah Jali, she recounted that everyone was welcome to join in the celebration regardless of race or religion and no appointments were necessary when it came to house visiting.

“The true concept of open house is when people from all walks of life would come to the house and everyone would be sitting next to each other, eating the dishes prepared and chit-chatting merrily.

“We never questioned our guests, as we believe that they are bearers of ‘rezeki’ (good fortune),” she said as she recalled the festive occasion during the 70s and 80s.

Meanwhile, 50-year-old oil and gas employee Erwani Sait said having your elders around, especially during Hari Raya, is what makes the occasion special.

“When you have your parents around, the feeling of Raya is different. They are the reason for making such festivities more meaningful — to see their faces, hug them and spending time with them is such a beautiful moment.

“The family would gather together and those are memories that we cherish, as once they are no longer with us, the atmosphere is different,” he said.