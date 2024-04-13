Open house visiting during festive occasions helps build closer bonds, says deputy minister

MIRI (April 13): Visiting open houses during festivities helps to bring people of different races and religions together to forge close relationships, said Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting.

He said this would help build a stronger nation and Sarawak is the epitome of unity and peace, with this Hari Raya Aidilfitri proving as the best example; with people of different backgrounds coming together to celebrate the festive occasion.

“To maintain this peace and unity, this requires the effort of every Sarawakian,” he said during a Raya visit to one of the local community leaders here on Friday.

Since the first day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri, the Piasau assemblyman has visited close to 20 open houses, where he shared that he was touched when he saw everyone getting along harmoniously.

Accompany Ting are Miri mayor Adam Yii, members of the Sarawak United People’s Party Piasau branch, councillors and local community leaders.