Police: 79 graves in Bintagor cemetery vandalised

BINTANGOR (April 13): About 79 graves in Muara Lebaan Bintangor Cemetery were vandalised, said Meradong police chief DSP Sekam Anoi.

He said the culprit had broken the cement and dug up the graves, exposing the coffins.

“The last time the complainant and people in the village visited the cemetery was on March 30 this year. On April 12, the Bintagor police station received a report regarding the incident at 12.33pm.

“The complainants were made aware of the incident through a Facebook post,” he said in a statement today.

Sekam requested members of the public with any information to contact the police at 084-693222.