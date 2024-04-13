Premier makes Aidilfitri visit to former Igan MP Wahab Dollah

SIBU (April 13): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg paid a Hari Raya visit to former Igan MP Dato Sri Abdul Wahab Dollah at his residence here today.

Abang Johari was accompanied by wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang and Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The entourage arrived around 12.30pm and was greeted by Abdul Wahab’s family, relatives and guests, including Ta Ann Group chief executive officer Dato Wong Kuo Hea.

Abdul Wahab was also former five-term Matu-Daro assemblyman until 2006, when the constituency was split into Daro and Jemoreng.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari and his entourage also made Aidilfitri visits to the residences of Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee, and community leader Temenggong Datuk Wan Hamid Edruce.

Also accompanying the Premier was his chief political secretary Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman, who is Tupong assemblyman.