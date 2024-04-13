Rooftop storeroom on Jln Kwong Lee Bank commercial lot damaged in fire

KUCHING (April 13): A storeroom on the rooftop of a commercial lot at Jalan Kwong Lee Bank here was destroyed in a fire this afternoon.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said firefighters from the Padungan and Tabuan Jaya stations were despatched to the scene upon receiving a distress call around 2.15pm.

Bomba said upon further investigation, the 74-square-metre structure was used to store office files and documents.

At the scene, firemen immediately sprung into action and managed to control the fire by 2.55pm, before removing the roof of the structure to allow smoke to escape.