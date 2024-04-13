Sarawak minister allocates RM10,000 for English course to empower journos

MIRI (April 13): Sarawak Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin recently approved a grant of RM10,000 to the Northern Sarawak Journalists Association (NSJA) to carry out English course programmes for its members.

The programme’s organising chairlady Margaret Ringgit said the course, set to take place at Curtin University Malaysia here, aims to enhance the English proficiency of local journalists and empower them with better and effective communication skills.

She added that NSJA is poised to engage with its members in a transformative learning experience through the English course.

“Tailored specifically for journalists, the course will empower our members with advanced English language proficiency, enabling them to excel in their reporting endeavours,” she said.

The course is scheduled to commence in July.

The organising committee was informed of the grant approval under Lee’s minor rural project (MRP) allocation during their courtesy call to the minister last week.

“This grant is to support NSJA’s English course and I believe the course will greatly benefit all journalists attending the programme,” said Lee who is Senadin assemblyman.

Present during the courtesy call were NSJA president Chai Chon Chin, committee member Michelle Choo and Margaret.