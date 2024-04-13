Six Miri students receive tertiary education aid from Ling’s family fund

MIRI (April 13): The Ling’s Family Tertiary Education Fund continues to benefit the less fortunate by channelling financial assistance to six higher education institution students.

The recipients are Sarawakian students who are currently undertaking diplomas and undergraduate degrees at private and public universities in Malaysia.

A representative of the family, TK Ling presented the students with financial aid at L&P Consultants Services here recently with fund manager Alan Ling present to witness the presentation.

In addition to the financial aid, Ling also sponsored a Takaful protection plan from Agrobank with a total protection amount of RM120,000 for the six recipients.

According to Alan, each recipient is covered with insurance benefits amounting to RM20,000 used for personal accident protection for a period of one year.

“This pure initiative from the Ling family is to reduce the burden of these students in continuing their studies and as a motivation for them to get excellent results in the future,” he said.

Also present was L&P Consultants Services Miri manager Lim Pang Ting.

Alan advised the recipients to study hard and become a human capital that can contribute not only to their family, but also to the community and country.

Furthermore, he urged those who have succeeded in life to fulfil their responsibility of helping those less fortunate than them.

Meanwhile, the recipients expressed their gratitude for the financial assistance, stating that the aid was a meaningful gesture that eases their financial burden and helps them cope with their studies.

Meanwhile, the Ling’s Family Tertiary Education Fund established last year is a continuous effort by the family to provide financial assistance to Sarawakian students enrolled in public and private higher education institutions in Sarawak.

The next batch of donations from the family is expected to be delivered in May.

Application for the fund can be found at www.lingfamily.my.