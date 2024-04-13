Social activist calls for periodic review of animal welfare laws

KUCHING (April 13): Social activist Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye has called upon the relevant authorities to look into the need to have the laws relating to animal welfare be reviewed periodically to reflect today’s realities.

In sharing this, Lee – also an animal welfare advocate – said the review process could establish better ethical standards, prevent animal cruelty and promote the well-being of all sentient beings.

“The greatness of a nation and its moral compass can be judged by the way its animals are treated,” he said, quoting Mahatma Gandhi’s commitment to nonviolence.

“To review and possibly revise old provisions; it is important to gather data, scientific evidence and stakeholders’ input to understand current practices, challenges, and opportunities related to animal welfare,” he said in a statement yesterday.

In this regard, he emphasised the need for urgent review of a particular provision in the Local Government Act of 1976.

“Among others, there is a clause in the Act that provides local authorities with the power to prohibit, regulate, inspect, supervise, license, seize, destroy, and dispose of animals, birds, or fish within their local authority area.

“Surely, we can find more humane ways to deal with problematic animals, especially stray dogs, such as offering suitable shelters and treating distressed animals humanely,” he pointed out.

“The word ‘destroy’ has no place in a society which also gives importance to provisions of an Animal Welfare Act which was passed in 2015.

“This Act addresses various forms of cruelty to animals including killing (a euphemism for ‘destroying’), administration of poisons and animal fighting.

Lee noted that while the Act empowers animal welfare officers to investigate cruelty cases, there is, however, a conflict with the Local Government Act, allowing its officers to potentially act cruelly as a call for resolution.

“There should be no room for cruelty or ambiguity in our laws. Protecting animals against cruelty requires innovative approaches that address the complexities of modern society, while promoting empathy and responsible stewardship.”

On the Animal Welfare Act, Lee stressed the needs for the Act to be amended and standardized, to include Sabah and Sarawak.

“For some unexplained reasons, the Act is only applicable and enforceable in Peninsular Malaysia and Labuan.

“There must be a uniform application and there should be no boundaries when it comes to ethical or moral behaviour towards animal welfare,” he said.