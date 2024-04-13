S’wak utility ministry working to establish single water supply entity

KUCHING (April 13): The Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication is working to establish a unified water supply entity by merging four existing water agencies, said its Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

According to him, discussions on the matter have begun, and if all planning stages are completed, the entity is expected to be implemented by the end of this year.

“This implementation will involve the merge of four water supply entities in Sarawak, namely Kuching Water Board, Sibu Water Board, Laku Management Sdn Bhd and Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB),” he told reporters during his Aidilfitri open house event at a hotel here today.

He added that the entity will be managing water supply throughout Sarawak in the future.

“If it can be implemented within the timeframe, we will have two separate utility agencies to oversee the water supply and electricity supply administration, respectively,” he remarked.

When asked about the name of the entity, Dr Abdul Rahman mentioned that they have not reached a decision yet, simply referring to it as ‘the single water entity’.

“If, by the grace of God, discussions go smoothly, the single water entity will be successfully established.

“The water entity can ensure water supply management runs more smoothly and systematically in line with the recommendations of The Right Honourable Premier, along with facilitating the digitalisation of water supply in Sarawak, similar to Sarawak Energy’s approach for electricity supply,” he said.