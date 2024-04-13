Teamwork, accountability, loyalty essential for party’s progress, survival, says PBB veteran

LAWAS (April 13): Harmonious teamwork, accountability and party loyalty are essential for any political party’s progress and survival, said Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) veteran Dato Pengiran Jawa Pengiran Amjah.

To have Sarawak on the right path is far more important than personal gains and this, he said, ought to be emulated by the current and young members of PBB.

“The ultimate goal of a political party is to serve the people and in order to do that, party members must work together in harmony, have a sense of loyalty, be committed and respectful to the party elders and leadership,” he said.

“Our family’s legacy in PBB was passed on to my late son, Awangku Omar, who once served as Datuk Amar Awang Tengah’s private secretary, and Awangku Jinel Abedin who is currently a political secretary to the Sarawak’s Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg,” Pengiran Jawa shared.

He said this when met at his Hari Raya open house in Lawas on Thursday, in the presence of Lawas MP Dato Henry Sum Agong, and Ba Kelalan PBB Youth Wing leader cum PBB’s Sarawak Youth Exco Steve Luis.

“Personal gains had never been Pengiran Jawa’s main priorities since his involvement in the then Parti Bumiputera in 1962,” Henry commended.

“No doubt that the party has gone through several tough times and challenges but through a good leadership and commitment of its members, it has brought about continuous progress to the state,” he added.