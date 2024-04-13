Tun Jugah Foundation senior advisor pays tribute to Prof William Robert Geddes

KUCHING (April 13): Prof William Robert Geddes has played an instrumental part in Iban studies in Sarawak, said Tun Jugah Foundation senior advisor Peter Mulok Kedit.

He recalled that Geddes was the one who advised and persuaded him to conduct a research on ‘Iban Bejalai’, which resulted in a book that is currently in its second edition published by Unimas Publication.

“Prior to that, he wanted to write a thesis on a comparative study of the Batang Ai and Batang Baleh Iban practices of hill rice cultivation and ethnography.

“Bill Geddes, as I called him, was my supervisor when I read for my doctorate at Sydney University in 1979-1980. He played a key role in awarding me a Sydney University’s Post Graduate Scholarship.

“Hence, I feel it is very appropriate for me to pay tribute to Bill Geddes for his valuable contributions to not only Bidayuh studies, but also Iban studies through the Iban Bejalai documentation,” Peter said in a statement.

In response to the Professor William Robert Geddes Bequest Fund launched by Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) on April 8 and granted to eight Bidayuh undergraduate scholars, Peter said Geddes has made significant contributions to Bidayuh socio-economic and cultural studies.

In the 1950s, he said Geddes was one of the five social scientists selected and sponsored by the British Colonial Social Science Research Council to conduct socio-economic and ethnographic studies in the British post-war reconstruction scheme to develop Sarawak.

“Geddes was given the project to study the Land Dayak (Bidayuh as it was termed then), resulting in the Colonial Report: ‘The Land Dayaks of Sarawak’.

“Another of his famed publications was ‘Nine Dayak Nights’, a book that describes the way of life, customs and folklore of the Land Dayaks of Borneo. He also made ethnographic film documentaries of the festivals and folklore stories among the Bidayuhs.

“The other researchers sponsored by the British government were: JD Freeman (Iban Hill Rice Cultivation), Stephen Morris (Melanau study), Tien Ju Kang (Chinese study) and Tom Harrisson (Malay of Santubong). These are all pioneer studies and now considered world-renowned ethnographic classics of Borneo.

“Out of all the five social scientists, Geddes showed his appreciation to those he had studied and lived with from the 1950s to the 1980s by leaving a bequest to the community through the generous contributions of his late wife, Ngaere Adele Geddes,” he said.