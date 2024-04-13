Understanding the proverb ‘manners maketh man’

GOOD manners do not have any fast and fixed definition or rules of behaviour. Being thankful, polite, kind, generous, considerate and respectful are some of the finer qualities of a well-mannered person, and it leaves a positive and impressive impact on everyone around.

Clarence Thomas said: “Good manners will open doors that the best education cannot.”

Marian Wright Edelman continued: “Being considerate of others will take your children further in life than any college degree.”

What in fact is the real value of good manners in life, you may ask?

Good manners are strong indications of how one will behave in the future. They often indicate whether you are dependable, reliable and selfless – these are usually critical and vital elements in building trust in both personal and business relationships.

People who are rude, brash, inconsistent, loud or selfish will ultimately suffer the dire consequences – it is usually just a matter of time.

Personally I find that there is a serious generation gap when it comes to rules of etiquette and good behaviour. According to a survey by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs, three-quarters of Americans today say they think manners and behaviour have deteriorated in the US over the past several decades.

One example being that a full 50 per cent of young adults think it is perfectly alright for them to use smartphones in restaurants, while only 20 per cent of those over 60 years old agree.

Manners begin at home, as well as in schools at a very young age. Teaching children good manners helps them become more successful later in life and will set a civil tone in the society they will grow into as adults.

It also helps them to be more willing and ready to adapt and to be able to contribute and be part of a larger community, and be more open and receptive to a wider spectrum of ideas, interests and lifestyles.

Lacking such basic good manners will hamper and in effect affect kids in all areas of their lives, while growing up and well into their adulthood. There are many etiquette rules that should be taught in schools today, but are not.

Teaching children both at home and in our schools appears to be facing challenging times.

Parents and adults appear more prone to pampering than disciplining the children at home, allowing most children to do whatever they want and feel like.

As early as age three or four, we see them almost addicted to their devices, playing video games on their phones and watching cartoons, TikTok or YouTube.

Usually by 12 or 13, the majority of them would be allowed to have their own smartphones for communicating with family and friends.

Such early exposure to the ‘wonders of the Internet’ as well as a virtually impossible-to-supervise-or-regulate tool, has meant that an entire generation of children, teenagers and young adults who, for the very first time in our human history, are exposed to the liberty and freedom of access to almost everything under the sun.

Our schools are faced with the biggest challenge that it has ever seen in the history of teaching and in academia. Those at the forefront, the teachers and coaches, as well as the entire system, must be proactive and progressive in thinking – enough to retain the students’ attention, respect and also at the same time educate, teach and discipline.

I do not envy the job of being a teacher in these modern times.

During the time when I was in school, from way back in the 1950s up to the late 1960s, we were students who were almost totally dependent on, and somewhat enthralled by, our teachers.

They were very different in character, training and outlook then.

Our olden-day teachers would have almost God-like authority, auras of invincibility – it would be a rare species of a student who would be brave enough to either question, talk back or even raise his voice to any teacher!

I am certain that nowadays with the ease of reference to Google, Wikipedia and the workings of the Internet, the smarter alecs among today’s students would often be up to raise a dispute or two with his teacher. So long as they do this in a proper and respectful manner, it is to be encouraged, I would say!

Adults at home and the teachers in our schools must also set good examples in their own personal behaviour, lifestyle and manners – not just in front of their children but also when they are not around.

Words spread, news travel – nothing is secret or sacred anymore.

There are many that I would call ‘forgotten manners’ – things that all our children should know, learn, use or practise as a matter of self-improvement and discipline.

I am sure in a well-raised up person, all these are already present or have been inherently cultivated since young, but it is good as a reminder or refresher for us all.

These ‘etiquette rules’ used to be considered basic knowledge but are much rarer these days – if you’re already doing all these, you’re well ahead of your peers!

The simple, yet often unused, words of ‘please’ and ‘thank you’ – today’s kids are more likely to say ‘no problem’, ‘OK’ or even ‘whatever’; the proper response should always be ‘you’re welcomed’ or ‘my pleasure’.

Other small acts of courtesy and kindness go a long way to show one’s upbringing like holding doors open, picking up dropped items, letting someone go first in line (e.g. when at a cashier’s counter and you have a full trolley of goods and the one behind you has just two or three items), and giving up your seat for an elder or a woman with children.

Smartphone etiquette is new, but it has to be said that once anyone is old enough to use one, there are a few simple rules – mute or off it when in cinemas, places of worship, at a formal dinner table and during solemn occasions (speech-giving or at a wake).

When using it, do not raise your voice; when watching clips on it, do not raise the volume.

If you really need to answer at all, you can get up from your seat and walk away to an area not within earshot.

If you are using your smartphone camera to take a photograph, always ask permission of any third party or business, unless it is from afar or faces are unrecognisable.

I find two simple courtesies much lacking here, even among adults – responding or replying to invitations, i.e. RSVPs are either delayed, ignored or completely left unanswered; and that punctuality and time-keeping are still rare creatures among many locals, with lateness tending to be the propensity rather than being on time or a bit early.

Another bad habit that I am often faced with is to do with proper introductions made between friends and a third party whom you have met for the first time. It could be a potential business associate, a new addition to the group for church, your organisation or society, or even the other person’s spouse or family member.

Usually the newbie’s name is either mumbled, fumbled or even incomplete; ‘This is Stefanos…’ without his full name. Name cards would be the perfect and ideal tool for any introduction, but it appears that too has also gone the way of the dinosaur these days.

There are lots more social etiquette when it comes to our behaviour, especially on social media like Facebook, X and Instagram. I know of people whose accounts there are so tightly controlled that their privacy settings are permanently fixed on not allowing ‘the public’ have any access to their personal information, and also, they neither post photographs nor be tagged in any posts.

At the other end of the spectrum, as adults we must also let our children know that they can always come to us with any questions, doubts or misgivings, and that they can open up to us rather than hide behind any fear of reprimand due to either holding an alternative opinion or presuming that their feelings are not important to us.

We must allow them to hold alternative thoughts, difference of opinions and to pursue their own paths to adulthood, so long as they do not stray outside the boundaries and borders of decency, dignity and the law.

I would like to conclude with two famous quotes from the Bible:

Thessalonians 5: 12-13: “We ask you, brothers, to respect those who labour among you and are over you in the Lord and admonish you, and to esteem them very highly in love because of their work.”

Colossians 3: 12-13: “Therefore, as the elect of God, holy and beloved, put on tender mercies, kindness, humility, meekness, long-suffering; bearing with one another, and forgiving one another, if anyone has a complaint against another; even as Christ forgave you, so you also must do.”

Manners doeth maketh the man. Amen.