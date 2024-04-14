Abg Jo: Prototype on generating green energy using river water gravitational force to be established in Sri Aman

KUCHING (April 14) A prototype will be established in Stumbin, Sri Aman to harness the gravitational force of river water to generate green energy, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

This innovative approach entails pumping water from a nearby river into an elevated tank, from which it will be released through pipes to power turbines and generate electricity.

“This project is a prototype and it relies on harnessing the force of water. So, I have conducted a study to determine the optimal water storage capacity in the tank and the velocity required to efficiently power the turbines to produce, say, 500 kilowatts.

“If successful, this prototype can be scaled up. It’s a novel concept that has not been implemented elsewhere,” he told reporters during an Aidilfitri open house hosted by former Batang Lupar MP Dato Sri Rohani Abdul Karim at her residence in Petra Jaya here today.

Abang Johari emphasised the significance of such innovative approaches for Sarawak’s future in green energy.

“This is something very practical because it’s based on the simple concept of gravity – what goes up must come down.

“With the force of water, we can effectively regulate the turbines,” he said.

He further emphasised the importance of diversifying energy sources, highlighting the exploration of wave energy technology off the coast of Samalaju as another promising initiative.

“This is also a prototype, indicating our efforts to diversify green energy sources beyond what we currently have, including solar and biomass.

“So, when utilising technology, it’s essential to think outside the box. This is an engineering endeavour that breaks conventional boundaries, and if successful, it will revolutionise our energy production,” he added.