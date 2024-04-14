Abg Johari set to share on green energy from Sarawak’s perspective in Poland next week

SIBU (April 14): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will be in Warsaw, Poland next week to share on green energy from Sarawak’s perspective.

He recalled that previously, he had been invited to speak in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, and also Bali, Indonesia.

“Next week, I will be in Warsaw, Poland to speak on green energy from Sarawak’s perspective. This is a manifestation that the world recognises the policies of Sarawak government. And therefore, it is an achievement for us to share and after that, God willing, I will also be Bangkok (to speak) on green energy.

“Meaning, the world already knows about Sarawak, and Sibu, indirectly,” said Abang Johari at Sibu Division’s Ramah-Tamah Hari Raya Aidilfitri event in University of Technology Sarawak (UTS), Dewan Canselor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud here last night.

Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi were the guests of honour at the event.

Adding on, Abang Johari said Sarawak has captured the attention of its counterparts in Peninsular Malaysia.

In fact, he recalled that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim saying that Sarawak is “too advanced”, so much so that Peninsular Malaysia has to catch up with Sarawak.

In this regard, he opined that Sarawak’s energy laws should be the fundamental laws for drafting the national energy laws.

“Even our laws are advanced. Actually…. I said Sarawak energy laws should be the fundamental law for us to draft (energy) national (energy) laws.

“Thankfully, the Prime Minister will send his officers in Sarawak to learn from us on laws related to green energy. We are not arrogant…

“We, Sarawakians have a clear direction and use new methods including green energy.”

He also recalled saying to the Prime Minister that energy is the key for development.

“God willing, we have a target (come) 2030 – (where) the production of our energy is 10 Gigawatts. God willing, we can achieve the target because we have a new method – cascading one source,” he said.

He also mentioned about experimenting with waves near Samalaju in Bintulu to produce energy.

“If this happens – Sarawak will become a powerhouse in terms of energy in this part of the world.”

Deputy Minister I for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Sarawak Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee, also spoke at the function.

Among those present were Abang Johari’s wife Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Dato Sri Tiong King Sing, and Sarawak Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.