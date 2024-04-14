Biodegradation tech next step in achieving SDGs, says Kuching South mayor

KUCHING (April 14): The utilisation of the world’s first biodegradation technology is the next step towards achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs), Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng said.

He said the technology is capable of conducting full biological conversion of polyolefin packaging materials such as plastic bags into a bioavailable wax.

“Plastic will last for a few hundred years, but with this technology, we can actually see it melt by itself, within months only.

“This is the latest technology that we should adopt. It is a transformation and an alternative to our carrier bags. If we can do it on our plastic bags, we can also do it on food containers and food services items such as cups, plates and cutlery.

“I look forward towards everyone’s understanding. We do it for our Mother Earth – it is our duty to be the advocate for climate-friendly solutions,” he said when speaking at the Junior Chamber International (JCI) Malaysia Sustainable Development Award 2024 press conference here yesterday, hosted by JCI Kuching.

JCI Kuching also hosted the SDG Day in the afternoon to spread awareness on the importance of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

When contacted later, JCI Kuching president Jervis Jong said the event consisted of arts and crafts activities catered for children, where they created Earth-themed shrink keychains and air clay crafts.

He said that awareness talks were also held, beginning with a ‘Say No to Single Use Plastic’ by 2024 JCI Malaysia SDG Commission chairperson Bivi Ling; ‘Towards Sustainable Waste Management’ by Trienekens; and ‘Not So Fantastic’ by Naked Wonders.

“Members of the public attending this event gained very insightful information on how to build sustainable waste management through home and the harm of over excess of plastic.

“They were also very proactive in participating throughout the talk with very engaging activities by the speakers,” he said.