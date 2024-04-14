Bukit Assek restructuring, renewal project to commence 2026, says Abg Johari

SIBU (April 14): The implementation of the restructuring and renewal of Bukit Assek project will commence in 2026, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the project is estimated to take 15 years and will be implemented in four phases.

“Tonight (Saturday), I want to announce that for Bukit Assek, we have completed the planning of the masterplan.

“All details will be ready in the first quarter of 2025. And the implementation of this project – restructuring and renewal of Bukit Assek will start 2026; start redeveloping Bukit Assek.

“And is estimated it will take four phases. The time estimated to redevelop Bukit Assek is 15 years – until 2040. Meaning, it is a real new township altogether like what we see in Singapore.

“And this will change the image of Sibu. There will be a small river leading to Bukit Assek. Hence, the image of Sibu – the whole of Sibu will change,” said Abang Johari.

He said this at Sibu Division’s Ramah-Tamah Hari Raya Aidilfitri event in University of Technology Sarawak (UTS), Dewan Canselor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud here last night.

The Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi were the guests of honour at the event.

Adding on, he said with the infrastructure development and city renewal programme, Sibu’s economy will be boosted, especially the construction sector.

“The (economy of the) construction sector will go up in years to come. This will become an injection to Sibu’s economy and Sibu, connected to its hinterland including Kapit.”

Turning to Kapit, Abang Johari revealed that he has discussed with Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi on developing the road infrastructure there.

Elaborating, he said Kapit will have a road at the riverbank until the main road leading to Sibu.

“Meaning, Kapit is also expanding,” he added.

He also mentioned that upon the completion of the coastal road in time to come, the travelling time from Sarikei to Kuching will be further shortened.

“Daro, Serdeng, Batang Igan will be connected by bridges. God willing – all will be completed by 2026.”

On another note, Abang Johari said Sarawak received RM13.3 billion in revenue last year.

“Sarawak’s achievement is due to its stable politics,” he said, while stressing on the importance for leaders to be united irrespective of racial and religious background.

“We work together for the sake of people of Sarawak.”

Deputy Minister I for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Sarawak Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee, also spoke at the function.

Among those present were Abang Johari’s wife Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Dato Sri Tiong King Sing, and Sarawak Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.