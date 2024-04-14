Cops: Suspect in KLIA shooting has three criminal records

SEPANG (April 14): The man who opened fire and injured a bodyguard at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 here today has three criminal records, according to police.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said the suspect had two previous cases under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation and one case under Section 380/170 of the Penal Code for theft and impersonating a civil servant.

In the 1.20am incident, the man fired two shots at his wife at the entrance to the arrival hall but missed, and one of the shots hit her bodyguard.

Mohd Shuhaily said the wife had previously lodged two police reports against the suspect under Section 506 in 2016 and 2023.

“After the latest report under Section 506 was lodged in December last year, police arrested the suspect. We have submitted the investigation paper but there are certain instructions which need to be implemented. Following that incident, the suspect’s wife hired bodyguards,” he told a press conference here.

Mohd Shuhaily said preliminary investigations showed that the shooting incident was due to a personal issue between the suspect and his wife, who is believed to be in the early stages of pregnancy.

The couple were said to be in the process of getting a divorce, he added.

As the suspect was walking towards his wife to attack her, he also lit and threw firecrackers, injuring two members of the public.

Mohd Shuhaily said the suspect opened fire about three to four metres away from his wife, who was escorted by two bodyguards.

The suspect then fled in a car parked at level two of Block C.

Mohd Shuhaily said one of the bodyguards was shot in the abdomen and is in critical condition at a hospital.

He has been sedated while waiting for his condition to stabilise before surgery.

He said police were recording statements from almost 30 people, including auxiliary police and members of the public, who were in the vicinity of the arrival hall at that time.

The suspect’s wife gave her statement at the KLIA district police headquarters.

Mohd Shuhaily said the case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code and Section 8 of the Arms Act 1960. – Bernama