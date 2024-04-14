Deputy minister’s house in Bario catches fire

MIRI (April 14): Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) and Mulu assemblyman Datuk Gerawat Gala’s house at Kampung Pa Umor in Bario was totally destroyed in a fire that occurred at around 1.10am this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said all of the six occupants were safe and did not suffer from any injuries.

Bomba said the Marudi fire station was notified about the incident at 1.40am and the volunteer firefighters from Kampung Pa Umor were directed to go to the scene.

“Based on the police report, the fire involved the house of YB Datuk Gerawat Gala at Kampung Pa Umor, which was totally destroyed,” it added.

Bomba said the journey from the Marudi fire station to the scene would take around 20 hours by land and water transportation.