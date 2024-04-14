International Peace Youth Group-Sarawak Eco Warriors programme brings youths closer to nature

KUCHING (April 14): A recent collaboration between International Peace Youth Group (IPYG) and Sarawak Eco Warriors (SEW) gathered 40 youths, comprising mainly students from Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) and Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus.

The one-day ‘Nature and Peace Youth Workshop’, which took place at the Samajaya Forest Park near here, was aimed at opening the opportunity for these young individuals to experience and understand the relationship between nature and peace, and how to live together in harmony.

Opening the programme was a safety briefing and introduction to the park by Lawrence Valentine Lugat from Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC).

The IPYG-SEW programme itself was divided into four sessions, starting off with basic theories and introduction to nature conservation, as well as types of biodiversity, which was facilitated by SEW president Mark Liao.

This was followed by a presentation on the relationship of nature and peace, a topic from the Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL)’s Peace Education, and also the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW). This session was conducted by IPYG Malaysia president Amelia Yeo.

The third session was basic photography training, focusing on taking photos of nature. The participants were guided by Liao in this segment.

The workshop concluded with a ‘Nature Walk’, where everyone took a walk around Samajaya Forest Park and at the same time, took notes of the diverse biodiversity around them.

“The Nature and Peace Youth Workshop is more than just an educational programme – it is a call to action for our young leaders to stand at the forefront of environmental and peace advocacy.

“The first-time running of this programme has worked exceptionally well and we are pleased by this as it highlights the interconnectedness of social issues and nature conservation,” remarked Liao.

Yeo added: “World peace and the knowledge about global citizenship – these are the basic knowledge that we normally know. However, this light must still keep spreading, as only through this way, we can be reminded by the importance of such knowledge, and can truly apply in our daily lives, on how we think, how we talk and how we act.

“I’m truly grateful to see our youths being able to interact with one another during the sessions, and I’m also grateful for having peace in Malaysia.

“Let us don’t stop here.”

HWPL is a non-governmental organisation registered with the Seoul Metropolitan Government of the Republic of Korea. It is associated with the United Nations (UN) Department of Global Communications, and in ‘Special Consultative Status’ with the UN Economic and Social Council.

At the 2014 World Peace Summit, legal and political leaders from around the world signed an agreement with HWPL to work together on drafting a ‘Declaration of World Peace’ meant towards ending wars and bringing peace to the global community. On March 14, 2016, the DPCW was proclaimed, and HWPL is actively committed to the introduction of the DPCW into international law.

With its partner group, the International Women’s Peace Group (IWPG), and its affiliate group IPYG, HWPL is leading an international peace movement with leaders from all walks of life without being limited by national, cultural or ideological boundaries.

Moreover, it seeks to contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goals by spreading a culture of peace through various means such as forums, education, volunteer work and campaigns.