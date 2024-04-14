JCI urged to spearhead meaningful events for racial harmony in M’sia

SIBU (April 14): Junior Chamber International (JCI) must come up with more meaningful and impactful events that could help promote racial harmony in the country.

Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng said this was of paramount especially when Malaysia is a multi-religious and multi-racial country.

“Continue to come up with events that promote racial harmony and help build a united country. Organise more impactful events in line with the national development goals that help foster closer rapport among the various communities in the country,” he said at the JCI Mandarin 28th installation and awards ceremony held yesterday.

He added that JCI’s mission was to provide leadership development that can empower today’s youth as agents of positive change essential for the nation’s progress.

Meanwhile, during his address Chieng said it was extremely unfortunate that the recent KK mart sock-issue took place which led to some boycotting the company and Molotov cocktail attacks on some of their outlets throughout the country.

“Such attacks should not have happened in Malaysia, the incident was completely unacceptable,” he stressed.

He added that unity must never be taken for granted and continued efforts to foster unity among the various races is essential.

Among those attending the event was JCI outgoing president Boston Ho and incoming president Lucas Kong.