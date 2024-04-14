KCCI Labuan takes exception of ‘mass exodus’ report

LABUAN (April 14): The Kadazandusun Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Labuan takes exception of a report by a local daily that ‘mass exodus’ from Labuan during the on-going Hari Raya festivities is proof that the proposed Labuan-Menumbok bridge is not needed.

KCCI chairman Paul Ipoh Leokin said while it is undeniable that people were going out from the island, not forgetting those who did so to celebrate the occasion with their loved ones outside Labuan, by merely posting a photograph of a quiet road in town accompanied by quotes from a few parties may not be reflective of the actual situation on the ground.

“Why not go to the outskirt areas like the kampungs where there are many people celebrating the festive season together, joined by relatives and visitors who return to or visit Labuan for the purpose?

“At the same time, by merely stating the number of additional ferry trips is not an objective measurement to justify a perceived ‘exodus’ without taking into account the outflow and inflow of people in order to know the actual outflow,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

KCCI stands by its conviction that the proposed bridge is both an economic game changer and a social obligation of the government for the people from two sides of the channel who will mutually benefit from the proposed bridge.

As such, KCCI appreciates the initiative by the minister in charge of the Federal Territories, Zaliha Mustafa in setting up a task force to look into the construction of the proposed bridge.

“We believe that the minister is not acting alone or on her own in this matter,” said Paul.