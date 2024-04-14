Keep drains from clogging to reduce risk of flooding, says SUPP Bawang Assan man

SIBU (April 14): Interval cleaning of monsoon drains is essential as a precautionary measure for the current extreme weather, said Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bawang Assan branch head of community development team Cr Kevin Lau.

Lau, who was joined by Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) personnel, emphasised this when conducting ground inspections in Bawang Assan here recently.

“We have inspected up to about 10 sites of monsoon drains in Bawang Assan, and DID has been assigned to look into this task to clean up the clogged drains,” he said.

Lau, who is also Sibu Rural District Council’s Environment and Public Health Standing Committee chairman, said it is imperative to maintain good drainage and irrigation systems to avoid flash floods.

“We hope that with the clearing of the drains, the roads will not be subject to flooding, or else it will cause much inconvenience to the residents and also result in further damage and loss to crop farmers,” he said.

He also expressed his appreciation to the community leaders for their crucial role in bridging cooperation and understanding between the local council and the residents.