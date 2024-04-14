KUCHING (April 14): A free online Evaluation Masterclass ‘Authentic Feedback with Donna Barclay’ will be held from 2pm to 4pm on April 20.

This workshop is jointly hosted by Dynamic Toastmasters Club, Pacific International Advanced Toastmasters Club and Utama Toastmasters Club.

A press release said the workshop is part of the Kuching-based Toastmasters clubs’ ongoing efforts to spearhead communication and leadership skills development initiatives for the benefit of the populace.

Commenting on the upcoming workshop, organising chairperson Genison Wibawa, who is a seasoned Toastmaster, said: “I am pleased to share that the workshop facilitator will be Donna Barclay.”

A distinguished Toastmaster, Barclay has numerous accolades under her belt and has been crowned Toastmasters International District 87 champion on numerous occasions in both Evaluation and Table Topics contests, said Genison.

“As limited seats are available, I would like to invite members of the public to register early for the upcoming workshop. Indeed, this will be a wonderful opportunity for the participants to learn about the importance of a feedback-rich culture in facilitating personal and professional development.

“This workshop will not only benefit members of Toastmasters clubs who wish to hone their evaluation skills. Lecturers, teachers and workplace managers will learn valuable tips about providing empathetic feedback.

“Positive feedback in learning environments and workplaces has been shown to create a positive impact on both students and employees,” said Genison, who is also a Certified Public Speaking Coach.

Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organisation that teaches communication or public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs.

Members develop these essential skills in a friendly and supportive environment.

For more information including registration for the workshop, call Pacific International Advanced Toastmasters Club president Lucy Ho at (+6016-8586166), Area D1 director Nickey Teoh (+6016-7259935) or Genison (+65 8250 9098).