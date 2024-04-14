Landslides strike roads leading to two Pakan longhouses

BINTANGOR (April 14): Two landslides on Saturday have affected roads leading to two longhouses in Pakan, said the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba).

Bintangor Bomba chief Nicholas Belulin said it was informed of the incidents by the Pakan district office.

“Upon being informed, firefighters were deployed to the two locations, some 63km from the fire station.

“The first location is the road leading to Rumah Sumang in Sungai Merurun, while the second location is at Jalan Amut leading to Rumah Dinggai in Pakan,” he told The Borneo Post.

Nicholas said despite the landslides, the two affected roads were still passable to vehicles.

“Half of the road at Jalan Amut has been covered by soil and can only be passed by one vehicle at a time. As for the road leading to Rumah Sumang, the landslide only covered 30 per cent of the road,” he said.

Nicholas said checks by Bomba found the two areas are at risk of further erosion in the event of heavy rain.

Safety tape has been put up at the two locations to warn road users, he added.