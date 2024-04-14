Meradong rep emphasises continuous RTP monitoring to bridge development gap

BINTANGOR (April 14): Implementing agencies must continuously monitor the progress of projects under the Rural Transformation Project (RTP), says Datuk Ding Kuong Hiing.

The Meradong assemblyman said this commitment is important to ensure that all projects that have been implemented are according to the required standard.

“I want all the parties that are involved either directly or indirectly in the projects to play their respective roles so that every development plan can progress smoothly and achieve its goal.

“Through this, we can boost development in rural areas, thus narrowing the gap of development between urban and rural areas,” he said.

Ding conveyed this during a meeting with RTP implementing agencies within the Meradong constituency at his Meradong Service Centre here recently.

Furthermore, he said that the allocation given by the state government for the development of the people must be managed and utilised wisely.

“I urge all of the implementing agencies to always be committed and focus on your duty,” he said.

Also present were Meradong-Julau District Council secretary Lau Chi Sing, Sarikei Division engineer Kenendy Kedo, Sarikei Rural Water Supply Department engineer Chieng Ngih Wei, and Sarikei Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) assistant engineer Aneves Lang.