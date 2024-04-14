MP urges Serian folk not to miss out on free health screening event

SERIAN (April 14): The public in Serian and its surrounding areas are urged to take advantage of the two-day free health screening programme at the Dewan Masyarakat here, which ends today.

Serian MP Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem said the programme, which was organised jointly with the private sector, allows the public to enjoy quality health screening services without having to worry about how much they need to pay.

“Normally, such health screening at a private facility can be costly and may cost hundreds of ringgit. But at a programme like this, they do not need to pay for the service and this is beneficial especially for those from the low-income or B40 group,” he said.

He said this when met yesterday after the launch of the programme, jointly organised by the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Serian branch, Serian Service Centre and Alpro Clinic & Pharmacy.

Riot said the programme marks the first collaboration with Alpro.

“I have been looking forward to working together with Alpro. When I was Human Resources Minister before, I signed and presented an award to Alpro, so I am very happy we are able to cooperate in this programme,” he said.

Meanwhile, Alpro Sarawak representative Wong Ling Feng said the event was their first outreach programme organised in Serian, and among the services provided are the healthcare screening under the Healthcare Protection Scheme for the B40 Group (Peka B40).

He added Alpro currently has 34 pharmacies statewide, two clinics in Kuching and Miri and a physiotherapy centre also in Kuching.

The programme ran from 8.30am to 1pm, and today’s programme is slated for 10.30am-1pm.