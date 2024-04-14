No strings attached, says Soon Koh on dissolving PSB, joining PDP

KUCHING (April 14): Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh said the move to dissolve Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and join Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) was made without any expectation of positions in the state Cabinet.

The Bawang Assan assemblyman, who was formerly PSB president, said he had also not set any conditions for the entry of the former opposition party’s leaders and members into the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) component party.

“No, I’m not asking for anything. No conditions,” he told reporters when met at the State Legislative Assembly’s (DUN) Hari Raya open house at the DUN Complex here today.

However, he said he is ready to contribute and assist the Sarawak government through his years of experience in the state Cabinet previously.

Wong had previously held several ministerial portfolios in the state government including Second Finance Minister as well as International Trade and E-Commerce Minister.

He resigned from his state ministerial posts in July 2019 after relations between PSB and GPS component parties soured.

At the recent PDP Unity Night in Sibu, Wong announced that PSB members had been accepted en bloc into PDP after the party’s dissolution approval letter was received from the Registrar of Societies (RoS) on March 19.

He has since been appointed as PDP senior vice president, while former PSB leaders, Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian and Engkilili assemblyman Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa, were appointed as the party’s vice presidents.

Wong described the dissolution of PSB as historic as no other political party in the country had ever made the decision to dissolve itself.

“We created history. The RoS in Putrajaya told us that PSB is the first party in the history of Malaysia that has dissolved itself.

“All the other parties, one way or another were deregistered. But for us, no. We dissolved ourselves to pave the way for us to join PDP so that we are part of Gabungan Parti Sarawak,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rayong said he was happy that he, along with Wong and Baru, were accepted into PDP and at the same time become members of a GPS component party.

The former PSB deputy president expressed confidence that being in GPS would enable the three elected representatives to provide better services to the people in their respective constituency.

“We will give our fullest cooperation to the Premier who has led the state administration brilliantly. As a result of his policies in managing Sarawak and the people, we have progressed forward in harmony.

“This is the reason why we want to work together with him in planning something so that Sarawak continues to be strong and stable in terms of politics and economy,” he said.