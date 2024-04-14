Pillion rider killed, motorcyclist seriously hurt in collision with two vehicles

MIRI (April 14): A 21-year-old woman pillion rider was killed after the motorcycle she was on was involved in a collision with two vehicles here on Saturday night.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the incident happened when the victim and 19-year-old rider were travelling towards here from Bintulu.

“The accident took place at the intersection of Sungai Rait along Jalan Bakam when the motorcycle was involved in a collision with a pickup truck.

“This caused the machine to go out of control and enter the opposite lane where it was struck by a compact car,” he said in a statement today.

Alexson said the both the motorcyclist and pillion rider were seriously injured and sent to Miri Hospital, where the latter succumbed to her injuries.

The drivers of the two vehicles were not injured, he added.

The case is being investigated under the Section 4(1) Road Transport Act 1987.