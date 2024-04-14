POCS centre receives assistance from Miri MP for new awning extension

MIRI (April 14): The Sarawak Society for the Disabled (POCS) now has a comfortable space to organise activities at its centre with its new awning extension, thanks to Miri MP Chiew Choon Man.

Attending POCS’ Hari Raya Aidilfitri Ramah Tamah event yesterday, Chiew said he was happy for being able to bring positive changes to the society.

“Today marks my third visit to POCS centre. The purpose of the first visit was to understand the needs of POCS members and the challenges they have faced as a community, while the second visit was held during the ‘Jualan Rahmah’ and handover ceremony of ‘Back to School’ vouchers.

“During both visits, I could see how uncomfortable the centre was due to its structure, with the front lawn being exposed to the rain and sunlight. Previously, they would rent canopies for events, but this is not a viable long-term plan.

“Hence, I fully supported their proposal to extend the awning, which was completed last month at a cost of RM25,000. I hope that after this, the members can organise more activities without having to worry about the weather,” he remarked.

Chiew also urges the society to recruit more members in order to fight for the rights of those with disabilities, as well as to bring them together and foster strong relationships within the community.

The Sarawak Society for the Disabled Miri branch was established in 2015, and its centre is located at No 136, Piasau Camp, Jalan Pantai Lutong. Currently, it has more than 70 members who have various physical disabilities.