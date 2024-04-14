Premier: New convention centre to be among attractions included to beautify Igan River

SIBU (April 14): A new convention centre will be among the attractions incorporated to beautify Igan River here, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Premier, who revealed this when touching on the redevelopment of Kampung Datu, said the size of the convention centre will be about that of University of Technology Sarawak (UTS)’s Dewan Canselor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud here.

“As mentioned by (Datuk) Dr Annuar Rapaee) and after discussions with Sibu leaders; we want to redevelop Kampung Datu and maintain what is there in Kampung Datu.

“But there needs to be renewal…we need to modernise the area and preserve the cultural characteristics of Kampung Datu and its surroundings.

“Meaning, we have a boulevard from An-Nur Mosque direct to the riverbanks. And develop villages and modern houses. If Darul Hana (in Kuching) can be done, I am confident that (redevelopment of) Kampung Datu Sibu can also be done.

“Secondly, we will beautify Sungai Igan riverbank. We will build riverbanks with attraction features and at the riverbank, will build a convention centre. The convention centre will be about the size of this (dewan), complete with modern features and equipment for Sibu because it is facing the waterfront.

“And this will give access for us to modernise the infrastructure in this village and this village will be connected to Kemuyang (area) via a new 15km road,” he said at Sibu Division’s Ramah-Tamah Hari Raya Aidilfitri event in UTS, Dewan Canselor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud here last night.

He added this will bring about an integrated mobility for Sibu folk.

“Meaning, after the road has been completed (in time to come), we open the new area between Kemuyang and Teku until Kampung Datu.

“From Kemuyang to Teku until UTS and connect to Kampung Datu, meaning Kampung Datu is expanded until Kemuyang.

“In Kemuyang, we have developed a housing project and this will provide an integrated mobility for Sibu folk and this become a new village for Nangka area.

“Hence, these are the things that will further beautify Sibu town.”

Touching on the housing in Kemuyang, he said folk only need to buy the house, while the cost of infrastructure will be borne by the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government, and is not included into the price of the house.

“A bungalow house – the market price is at least RM350,000 but (buyers) only pay RM100,000 as others are borne by GPS (government).”

Deputy Minister I for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Sarawak Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee, also spoke at the function.

The Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi were the guests of honour at the event.

Among those present were Abang Johari’s wife Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Dato Sri Tiong King Sing, and Sarawak Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.