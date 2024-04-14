Rising star in international powerlifting

IN the realm of competitive powerlifting, where iron meets determination, Abrienda Chan has forged her path with passion and resilience. At just 18, she has already left an indelible mark in the sport.

Ironically, the path did not begin as a choice for the Kuching girl; rather, it was a chance discovery. Initially, her foray into the sport was part of her strength training regimen for a previous athletic pursuit. It wasn’t until she encountered a former senior from swimming, who had transitioned into classic powerlifting, that Abrienda’s curiosity was piqued.

“Powerlifting found me,” Abrienda reflects, reminiscing on her humble beginnings.

“I started without even realising that it was powerlifting. It was only after witnessing a senior athlete’s journey and upon receiving an invitation to my first championship, that I truly understood the depth of this sport.”

This chance encounter led her to her first powerlifting championship, the Sarawak Powerlifting Open 2022. Remarkably, she clinched two Malaysia National Records and emerged victorious.

However, Abrienda’s journey was not without its challenges. Following her initial success, she took a hiatus from powerlifting, and later, staged a comeback in February last year, propelled by a newfound collaboration with her coach, Jeong Ji Hoon, who has been coaching her via online from South Korea.

Inspired by her coach’s remarkable achievements, including his ‘2022 Asian Classic Powerlifting Championship Dubai Men Under-59 Open’ winning title, Abrienda set her sights on emulating his success and becoming a champion in her own right.

Abrienda is involved in classic powerlifting, also known as raw powerlifting, and also in equipped powerlifting. Both have three attempts at maximal weight each on the squat, bench press and deadlift segments, but classic powerlifting restricts competitors to approved equipment such as lifting belts, singlets, wrist wraps, knee sleeves and chalk.

On the contrary, equipped powerlifting permits the use of additional gears such as knee wraps, bodysuits and bench shirts, to augment performance.

Memorable achievements

Abrienda has reached numerous milestones, but perhaps the most memorable was her triumph at the ‘Asian Classic Powerlifting Championship 2023’ in Johor on Dec 11 last year where she hauled multiple medals and shattered her own national records; thus, cementing her status as a rising star in the international powerlifting arena.

In squat, she lifted an impressive 100kg, bagging the silver medal and setting a new national record. Her prowess continued in the bench press, where she lifted 55kg, earning her gold medal and another national record.

She continued to demonstrate remarkable strength in deadlift, where she lifted 130kg – collecting another silver medal and also setting a new national record.

Her cumulative total lift of 285kg contributed another silver medal – and another national record.

“Preparing for that Asian championship was a test of resilience,” Abrienda recounts.

“Navigating the challenges of funding and balancing academics pushed me to my limits. Yet, these obstacles fuelled my determination to succeed.”

She recalls the most daunting hurdle was securing sponsorship to finance her participation in the championship. Faced with financial constraints, she embarked on a relentless pursuit of funding opportunities. Countless letters were penned, numerous calls were made, and numerous sponsorship applications were submitted – many were often met with rejection or indifference.

“There were moments when it seemed I might miss out on the opportunity to compete.

“However, through sheer perseverance and the support of my school, SMK Green Road, and sponsors, I overcame these challenges. Their generosity enabled me to realise my dreams, ultimately leading to victory in the championship and propelling me to new heights in the sport.

“I am immensely grateful for the opportunity and the invaluable lessons learned along the way,” she says.

Amidst the tough training and competitions, Abrienda remains grounded by her tight-knit family. With her younger brother Chavez Chan, 12, she finds joy in nurturing sibling bonds and setting an example of determination and perseverance.

Her father Chan Kok Kwong, 51, owns a car workshop, while her mother Tjoeng Ik Ly, aged 50, manages the household.

All of them continue to provide unwavering support and encouragement and together, they form a formidable support system, cheering Abrienda in every step of her remarkable journey.

Misconceptions and facing stereotypes

Abrienda says in her sport, there are misconceptions and myths, the most commonly heard is that weightlifting would stunt one’s growth or make an individual become shorter.

“Such claims lack scientific evidence. We need to dispel them, among within the fitness community.”

In the traditionally male-dominated world of powerlifting, Abrienda has faced the stereotypes and she continues to defy each of them by letting her results speak for themselves, proving that women are just as capable as men in this sport.

She remembers hearing the misconceptions about the women’s categories being easier than the men’s, and women being incapable of lifting heavy weights.

In overcoming such challenges, Abrienda adopts a determined approach, choosing to focus on her training and proving her capability through results.

Regarding the evolution of perception towards female athletes in powerlifting, Abrienda observes a positive shift over time, noticing increased interest among women in exploring the sport.

However, she also acknowledges that there is still progress to be made in achieving gender equality within this area.

She simply refuses to let any obstacles hinder her training and participation in competitions, opting instead to adjust her approach and workload accordingly in navigating through such challenges.

She emphasises the importance of gender equality and representation in powerlifting. Through her involvement in the sport, she hopes to inspire other girls to break the barriers and pursue their passions fearlessly.

“Representation matters,” she asserts.

“By breaking barriers and challenging norms, we pave the way for inclusivity and empowerment.”

Training and motivation

Abrienda follows a structured regimen that has been meticulously planned by her coach, typically hitting the gym four times a week within five to six weeks per block, comprising one pivot week and four to five weeks of training.

Her routine primarily focuses on the main lifts, supplemented by accessory workouts. Upon arriving at the gym, she meticulously reviews her programme and prescribed rate of perceived exertion (RPE) before gearing up and beginning her warm-up routine.

With her equipment in place and pre-workout fuel consumed, Abrienda dives into her training session, faithfully following her programme’s directives. Once the main lifts and accessory exercises are completed, she concludes her session with a walking session for cardio.

Abrienda says she is always aware of potential for injuries or setbacks in powerlifting. However, she reveals that throughout her one-year journey, she has not encountered any significant injuries or setbacks, highlighting her commitment to safe and effective training practices.

Additionally, she stresses on the significance of a clean and healthy environment within the powerlifting community, expressing gratitude for the supportive atmosphere provided by Malaysia Powerlifting Association and Sarawak Powerlifting Association.

Positive impact

Reflecting on the broader impact of powerlifting on her life, Abrienda acknowledges the profound lessons that it has imparted beyond the confines of the gym.

The sport has fostered her independence, problem-solving skills, and also the ability to communicate effectively, instilling in her a newfound confidence in interactions.

“Powerlifting has profoundly influenced various aspects of my life. It has instilled in me a sense of independence, teaching me to navigate challenges and solve problems effectively.

“Moreover, the sport has honed my communication skills, enabling me to articulate myself confidently and professionally in various settings.

“Furthermore, my involvement in powerlifting has afforded me invaluable insights into coaching and nutrition, enriching my understanding of physical fitness and well-being.

“These lessons have not only enhanced my performance as an athlete, but have also empowered me to make informed decisions about my health and fitness journey.

“Overall, powerlifting has been a transformative force in my life, shaping me into a more confident, disciplined and empowered individual. It has equipped me with the skills and mindset needed to overcome challenges, pursue excellence, and thrive in all aspects of my life,” she adds.

Vision for the future

Looking ahead, Abrienda has set ambitious goals. In the immediate future, she is eyeing to secure the prestigious title of world-stage medallist, as well as to break more Asian and World records. With her sights set on an upcoming world championships in Malta, scheduled for this August, Abrienda is determined to claim a podium finish.

Just beyond the present horizon, she aspires to compete in the International Powerlifting Federation (IPF) World Open Classic Powerlifting Championships, and also the Sheffield’s Squat, Bench, Deadlift (SBD) competition.

More significantly, Abrienda envisions a world where women’s powerlifting would transcend the barriers of age, size and perception. She hopes to inspire a new generation of female athletes to defy the stereotypes and embrace their inner strength.

“I envision a world where women’s powerlifting is celebrated and respected, on par with men’s competitions.

“I call upon all aspiring female powerlifters to embrace their strength and pursue their passions unapologetically,” she adds.