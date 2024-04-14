Saberkas Batu Lintang branch presents food aid 60 needy families

KUCHING (April 14) Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas) Batu Lintang branch has provided food aid to over 60 families from less privileged background as part of its annual programmes today.

The simple food aid presentation ceremony was held at Kuching Senior Citizens Service Centre at Jalan Ong Tiang Swee here, officiated by Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How.

The recipients, who are from different race and religious background, were identified by Saberkas Batu Lintang branch through a screening process.

“The organisation has provided food aid to over 60 families and 20 of them have already received it earlier. The food aid was personally delivered to some of their house as some of them are classified as person with disabilities (OKU),” said See at the venue today.

See welcomed such annual charitable activity to support those from disadvantaged background to nurture a caring society.