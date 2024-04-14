Search for missing helmsman near Batang Lupar ferry jetty enters seventh day

KUCHING (April 14): The search and rescue (SAR) operation for a helmsman feared missing near the Batang Lupar ferry jetty in Simunjan entered its seventh day today.

A spokesperson from the Fire and Rescue Department operations centre said the search resumed at 7.31am Sunday morning, where the SAR conducted surface searching using a rescue boat within a 7 kilometre radius from where the victim fell.

The victim was identified as 48-year-old Lin Jarak.

“As of 4.30pm, the victim has yet to be found. The SAR operation is postponed and will resume tomorrow morning,” said the spokesperson.

On April 8, the victim was said to have gone down to the river along with three other crewmen to release a rope stuck at the ferry’s propeller.

The victim was said to have dived but did not resurface.