Sir Richard Owen: The man who ‘invented’ dinosaurs

IN a gloomy recess on the second floor of the Natural History Museum in London there stands a lonely statue. Impressive though it may be, it cuts a sombre figure as the fleeting sunlight that floods through the stained-glass windows passes briefly across his face and just as quickly returns the alcove to semi darkness. His chiselled chin and prominent Romanesque nose portray an almost alarming satirical caricature.

The effigy is a life-sized bronze of a man of superior intellect. A man whose grasp of comparative anatomy was second to none and whose skills brought him to the attention of his queen earning him an eventual knighthood. Yet he was also a man whose deeds now stand almost forgotten by many except those students of palaeontology, who seek him out in his solace and recognise that in his hand he grasps a fossilised bone. Another clue to his consequence.

The curious people that do pass, guidebook in hand, may read the rather understated inscription on the plinth on which this imposing figure stands: ‘Richard Owen, The First Director of this Museum’. A rather less than impressive epigraph for such a visionary man. His simple idea was to gather the greatest number of Natural History specimens in the World together under one roof.

With 20 years in the planning and almost 10 years to complete Owen would be an old man before he would see his dreams come to fruition but see them, he did and today this incredible treasury of science has been the foundation for millions of eager young acolytes as they begin their inevitable journey into future careers.

Once he stood proudly at the top of the stairs where every school child might see him as they entered the museum’s great Hintze Hall. All, ironically, rushing to what should have been his greatest achievement. The Dinosaur Exhibit. After all he was the man who coined the very word “dinosaur” to describe the cumbersome beasts that had once roamed this planet.

With this in mind, one might be forgiven for thinking that the current re-positioning of this magnificent man away from the general public stare is perhaps an oversight although the more sceptical might consider it almost deliberate. Delve deeper into his chequered past and we will see that the cynical may well indeed be correct. Ironically in 1885, two years after the museum’s completion, a statue of Charles Darwin, Owen’s biggest adversary had been placed in the very position that Owen had earmarked for his own effigy.

This act must surely have initially angered the ageing Owen and as he lived a further seven years, he was forced to gaze upon his arch-rival on many occasions. By 1927, it was deemed by Owen supporters that the museum’s grand architect should hold pride of place and Darwin was relocated. By 2009, to commemorate his bicentenary, Darwin had once again been returned with Owen moving to the second floor away from immediate public gaze.

Owen had held court over such a prestigious spot for over 80 years but as museum committees were established and ultimately dissolved, so did his standing with the academic fraternity. To find out why Owen fell so far from grace, we must delve deeper into his past and particularly his actions.

Many of Owen’s colleagues found him to be a jealous and devious man whose thirst for recognition often engulfed him. His behaviour both socially and academically was often unacceptable and would ultimately bring his world crashing around him. Even as a young man, Owen was feared by many of his contemporaries as he was a tall muscular youth and an even more formidable adversary. With friends in high places many chose to avoid him rather than engage in verbal battles that may have been detrimental to their own careers. He was known for his acerbic tongue and made short work of any who might stand in his way.

It had not always been this way. Once this man had been a brilliant surgeon and revered anatomist. A man who could hold court with kings and queens and whose passion for the natural world was unquestionable and saw him, through his relentless energy and drive, eventually oversee the construction of the British Museum of Natural History in South Kensington.

By 1824, he had enrolled at Edinburgh University and even at the young age of 20, he was ambitious and highly motivated. His reputation had already begun to proceed him, and he soon became infamous amongst his fellow surgeons as being unscrupulous and merciless when it came to achieving success.

With an enthusiasm like no other he set about his studies with earnest and soon found himself cataloguing the Hunterian Collection 13,000 human and animal remains. Within four years, he had identified and recorded the entire collection and published a catalogue to suit.

His lectures were famously attended by royalty and even Charles Darwin, who had recently returned from his expedition on the Beagle, was a frequent visitor. He had even described many of the species that Darwin had collected on his now seminal voyage on the Beagle. The two men had been friends, but Owen’s ever more radical creationist ideas clashed with those of Darwin’s on evolution, which inevitably forged a wedge between them that would last until death.

There was no doubt that Owen was a brilliant scientist but as his standing grew so did his ego and he began to believe that his work was superior to all and sacrosanct. He began to become embroiled in petty disputes with other scientists, particularly, Gideon Mantell, whose reputation he seemed hellbent on destroying. Mantell had discovered and then described the Iguanodon long before Owen had “created” dinosaurs.

Whilst not denying their existence, Owen’s beliefs would not allow the idea that such creatures could possibly have evolved after all he claimed God created all creatures only to destroy them at his will. Other scientists suffered a similar fate at the hand of Owen.

Owen had by now published a plethora of excellent papers and his star was still very much on the ascent. Sadly, though it soon came to light that he had often not credited those whose work he had consulted and on occasion blatantly plagiarised the work of lesser-known authors. Whilst these actions may well have soured his relationship with academia it certainly did not affect his position with the establishment and in 1851 the Prince Regent suggested he should take charge of the dinosaur exhibit at the Great Exhibition. By 1859, he had turned his attention from the now deceased Mantell to the very much alive Charles Darwin.

In an anonymous article he openly derided Darwin’s ‘Origin of Species’ refusing to accept Darwin’s ideas on transmutation. It is often suggested that Owen’s bitter feud with the Darwinians was the catalyst for Owen’s fall from grace, but this is a rather dubious idea. In truth, more likely that the years of asinine attacks and his refusal to accept any criticism on his own part turned him into a bitter, unapproachable old man.

As Owen aged, the scientific fraternity changed and a host of new, young, and exciting adepts, many of them aligned to Darwin’s ideas, had appeared all looking forward rather than back. His grip on 19th century science had loosened to the point of being lost altogether. In 1892, he passed away peacefully at his home in London and was buried with little ceremony unlike Darwin who had received an almost state like funeral.

In hindsight, he probably does not deserve the reputation as the archvillain of the piece and his statue should probably be more visible but as the saying goes, “You reap what you sow!”