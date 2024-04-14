Speaker: New seating arrangement of 3 elected reps who joined PDP to be announced before DUN sitting

KUCHING (April 14): The new seating arrangement of the three state elected representatives who recently joined Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) will be announced before the coming State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting, said Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar.

The DUN Speaker said he will announce the seat arrangement for Bawang Assan assemblyman Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian, and Engkilili assemblyman Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa at a press conference after the DUN pre-council meeting.

“The seating arrangement will be adjusted accordingly when I give my usual press conference after the pre-council meeting before the DUN sitting which starts on May 6,” he told reporters when met at the DUN Sarawak Hari Raya Open House at DUN Complex here today.

He was commenting on the recent political shift which saw the trio joining PDP following the dissolution of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

Asfia said he has received a letter from PDP president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing on Friday (April 12) informing him of the party’s newest members.

“The letter, dated April 9, informed me that Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, YB Johnical Rayong Ngipa, and YB Baru Bian have joined PDP and have been accepted by the party as members of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) component party.

“PDP has asked me to consider making arrangement so that they will be taken out of the opposition bloc to the government bloc.

“I have not replied the letter as I’ve just received it but I will announce my decision later on at the press conference,” he said, adding that the letter has also been cc’ed to the Premier.

He also said that under Standing Order 2, it is the discretion of the Speaker to decide the seating arrangement.

“But of course, out of courtesy, our Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is the leader of the House. I will flash a signal to him,” he said.

To a question on whether the joining of the former PSB leaders would be considered as breaching of the anti-party hopping law, Asfia said PSB has already been dissolved and therefore the three state elected representatives were not jumping from one party to another.

“The party is dissolved and upon the dissolution, they decided individually to join PDP,” he said.

On Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How’s status, he said the former PSB member remains as an Independent after quitting the party back in 2022.

“He is not joining GPS and remains as an Independent,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, Asfia said the joining of the former PSB leaders into PSB served as testament to the success of Abang Johari’s policy in bringing prosperity, economic development and bright future to Sarawak.

“The leaders of PSB see the meaninglessness and futility of playing the role of an opposition.

“How do you oppose when the state is scoring the highest revenue and has the highest Budget in the country? We have political stability, racial harmony, economic prosperity and furthermore, how do you oppose this?

“It is futile and meaningless to oppose and so, they want to join GPS,” he said.

He said following this new shift, only two state elected representatives namely Padungan assemblyman Chong Chieng Jen and Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong remained in the opposition.

“This is a paradigm shift in Sarawak politics whereby it is difficult for westerners to conceive and to think that the opposition will dissolved themselves voluntarily without being forced and to join the government.

“Our Premier did not force anybody. They voluntarily joined because of the Premier’s policies that have been beneficial to the rakyat,” said Asfia.

Gracing the Hari Raya Open House were Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and his wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi, Abang Johari and his wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang.

Also present were Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian as well as state cabinet members and elected representatives.