SRDC deputy chairman surveys urban poverty eradication programme in Dudong

SIBU (April 14): Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) deputy chairman Wong Ching Yong recently inspected the implementation of the Urban Poverty Eradication Programme (PPKB) in Dudong.

Wong said the programme was introduced by the Housing and Local Government Ministry for home improvement assistance for the B40 (low-income) group.

“The programme aims to improve the well-being of the community by repairing houses that are in bad condition,” he said in a statement recently.

He added that the scope of repairs include the replacement of roofs, ceilings, walls, floors, windows, doors, fences, stairs and toilets with a maximum repair cost of RM20,000 for each house.

“There are still many longhouses in the Dudong area that are in need of repairs and construction work to improve the quality of life,” he said.

Wong said SRDC is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the longhouse improvement assistance programme ensuring that the funds obtained are utilised effectively.

Meanwhile during the visit, the team also discovered a repair project for an 18-door longhouse did not meet the standards promised.

Wong said each family at the longhouse expressed an urgent need for the repair contractor to meet the standards promised, while some expressed that the repair work was only completed halfway.

“We will investigate the repair project to identify the source of the problem which may be related to the quality of the construction work and materials utilised.

“Steps will also be taken to resolve the problems encountered in the project to ensure that the interests of the residents are protected,” he added.

Also present during the inspection was political secretary to Sarawak Premier Wiliam Anut.