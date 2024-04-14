S’wak State Secretary shares festive cheer with dignitaries, community at Hari Raya open house

KUCHING (April 14): State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohd Abu Bakar Marzuki hosted a Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house at Wisma Sabati in Petra Jaya here today.

Mohd Abu Bakar alongside Deputy State Secretary (Economic Planning and Development) Datu Dr Muhammad Abdullah Zaidel welcomed the arrival of invited guests and greeted visitors, inviting them to enjoy a variety of dishes being served.

Among those attending the open house were Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Datuk Martin Ben, and Deputy Minster in the Premier’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

Also seen were former deputy chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr George Chan, former State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion, and former Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) mayor Datu Junaidi Reduan.

Visitors from all walks of life were seen attending the open house which began from 10am to 3pm.