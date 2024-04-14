‘Towards Ageing-Prepared Community’ workshops to be held in Kuching from April to June

KUCHING (April 14): A series of 12 workshops titled ‘Towards Ageing-Prepared Community’ will be organised to create a community that supports the elderly and prepare for the challenges and opportunities of ageing.

Initiated by the Mental Health Association of Sarawak in collaboration with the Psychiatry Department of Sarawak General Hospital and with the support of the Sarawak Social Welfare Council, these workshops will run from April to June at the Kuching Community Social Support Centre at Jalan Abell here.

The ‘Towards Ageing-Prepared Community’ workshops aim to empower people of all ages to build a thriving future for themselves and their ageing loved ones, said a press release.

“Whether you are planning for your own future or looking to support loved ones as they age, this series will cover essential topics and practical sessions aimed at enhancing the quality of life for the elderly,” said the statement.

The topics and practical sessions include ‘Psychological Preparation for Retirement’, ‘Diet Modifications for Senior Citizens’, ‘Memory Complaints: Is it Dementia?’ and ‘Home Safety: Is Your Home Safe for Aging?’.

The first of these series workshops is scheduled for 2pm-4pm on April 20. Clinical psychologist Ivana Berenai is expected to give a talk titled ‘Psychological Preparation for Retirement’.

Recognising the importance of hands-on learning, the workshops will feature interactive sessions led by experts in ageing, healthcare and community support.

Participants will have the opportunity to engage directly with professionals, ask questions and participate in practical exercises designed to apply the knowledge gained in real-world settings.

With only 30 slots open for each session in this exclusive series, interested participants are encouraged to register as soon as possible to secure their place.

Join these workshops in shaping a future where everyone can thrive regardless of age.

For more information about the workshop series, visit website bit.ly/mhas24. Alternatively, contact Sylvester Nelson at [email protected] or 016-8082015.