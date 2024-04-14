Wishesland Miri Raya gathering shines light on cerebral palsy awareness

MIRI (April 14): Some 100 people, including adults and children living with cerebral palsy, attended the Wishesland Miri Hari Raya gathering during the first day of the celebration.

Wishesland Miri founder Katharine Chai said the gathering was to commemorate the festive season while also fostering awareness surrounding cerebral palsy.

She said the inclusive nature of the gathering involved the participation of families affected by cerebral palsy and members of the public.

“During the gathering, apart from parents with cerebral palsy family members, we were joined by the public too. This was an opportunity for them to mingle with parents and children living with cerebral palsy.

“Cerebral palsy is not a disease but a condition, and we are happy to see that throughout the years, with various programmes organised by Wishesland Miri, we have been able to educate the public on cerebral palsy,” she said.

Chai said the non-governmental organisation (NGO) has been actively organising various events such as sports-themed activities and other festivities designed to encourage the integration of children with cerebral palsy into society, moving beyond the outdated notion of seclusion.

She reiterated that the stigma of ‘hiding’ cerebral palsy children is a thing of the past, and that they should be given the opportunity to grow and harness their talents.

Chai said through the events, they aim to integrate all parents of cerebral palsy children under one roof to share and exchange insights and experiences to support each other.

In this regard, she said Wishesland Miri calls on all parents of children living with cerebral palsy to reach out for assistance.

She also appealed to the public for collaborative efforts to ensure that the educational and therapeutic needs of individuals with cerebral palsy are adequately met.